210 Evans Dr.

This property is a must see! It boasts distinctive features such as crystal door knobs and stained glass light fixtures. The home also has two spacious bedrooms, washer and dryer, along with an impressive built-in entertainment area in the living room. The kitchen has been completely upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a butcher's block for additional cooking space. Lots of natural lighting and a private backyard makes this the perfect home just minutes from all Downtown Decatur has to offer.



Directions: Heading on 285 E, take exit 39A for US-78 toward Atlanta/Decatur for 2.4 mi; Turn left onto Dekalb Industrial Way and continue straight onto N Arcadia Ave; After .7 mi, turn right onto US-278 W/E College Ave then left onto Greenwood Ave; Finally immediate right onto Evans Dr; Property is on the right.



Schools: Oakhurst E.S., Renfroe M.S., Decatur H.S.



Pets: Negotiable.



Availability: Available for self-showing at Rently.com. After viewing, please text or call Keona at 404-821-8057 for more information.



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: Apply online today at rentappeal.com! Only $50 per applicant. No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home age 18 or above, must submit an application. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Rental guidelines are also found at rentappeal.com. All offers are presented to the landlord.



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

