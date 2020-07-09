All apartments in Decatur
Decatur, GA
210 Evans Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

210 Evans Dr.

210 Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

210 Evans Drive, Decatur, GA 30030
Oakhurst

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property is a must see! It boasts distinctive features such as crystal door knobs and stained glass light fixtures. The home also has two spacious bedrooms, washer and dryer, along with an impressive built-in entertainment area in the living room. The kitchen has been completely upgraded with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a butcher's block for additional cooking space. Lots of natural lighting and a private backyard makes this the perfect home just minutes from all Downtown Decatur has to offer.

Directions: Heading on 285 E, take exit 39A for US-78 toward Atlanta/Decatur for 2.4 mi; Turn left onto Dekalb Industrial Way and continue straight onto N Arcadia Ave; After .7 mi, turn right onto US-278 W/E College Ave then left onto Greenwood Ave; Finally immediate right onto Evans Dr; Property is on the right.

Schools: Oakhurst E.S., Renfroe M.S., Decatur H.S.

Pets: Negotiable.

Availability: Available for self-showing at Rently.com. After viewing, please text or call Keona at 404-821-8057 for more information.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: Apply online today at rentappeal.com! Only $50 per applicant. No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home age 18 or above, must submit an application. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Rental guidelines are also found at rentappeal.com. All offers are presented to the landlord.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Evans Dr. have any available units?
210 Evans Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 210 Evans Dr. have?
Some of 210 Evans Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Evans Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
210 Evans Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Evans Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 Evans Dr. is pet friendly.
