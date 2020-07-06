143 Madison Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground

Gorgeous, spacious home in heart of Oakhurst available for rent in 2020! This updated bungalow features a flowing floor plan with separate living, dining and entertainment space. Large updated kitchen overlooks sunny entertainment area and idyllic screened porch with attached uncovered deck. Enjoy roomy bedrooms with updated baths. Green and landscaped backyard with detached shed that current residents use as art studio. Basement space with room for a workshop. Walk to everything Oakhurst has to offer: dog parks, playgrounds, shopping and dining. Available June 1st!