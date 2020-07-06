All apartments in Decatur
143 Madison Avenue.
Last updated April 20 2020 at 4:07 AM

143 Madison Avenue

143 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

143 Madison Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
Gorgeous, spacious home in heart of Oakhurst available for rent in 2020! This updated bungalow features a flowing floor plan with separate living, dining and entertainment space. Large updated kitchen overlooks sunny entertainment area and idyllic screened porch with attached uncovered deck. Enjoy roomy bedrooms with updated baths. Green and landscaped backyard with detached shed that current residents use as art studio. Basement space with room for a workshop. Walk to everything Oakhurst has to offer: dog parks, playgrounds, shopping and dining. Available June 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 143 Madison Avenue have any available units?
143 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 143 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 143 Madison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
143 Madison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Madison Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 143 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 143 Madison Avenue offers parking.
Does 143 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 143 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 143 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 143 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Madison Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

