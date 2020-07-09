All apartments in Decatur
126 Scott Boulevard
126 Scott Boulevard

126 Scott Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

126 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA 30030
Chelsea Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lower level unit in triplex for lease: 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus office/den/guest bedroom. Water/gas +$75/mo. Separate 1 car garage available for $100/mo. Situated on the terrace level with a large patio overlooking a wooded yard, featuring a crisp black and white kitchen w/ tile flooring, spacious living room with fireplace and new tile flooring, new carpet in the bdrms. Super convenient location near Emory, Downtown Decatur, CDC! Area amenities include Publix, Sprouts, Walmart, restaurants, Marta. Walkable to your favorite Decatur destinations. City of Decatur schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Scott Boulevard have any available units?
126 Scott Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Decatur, GA.
What amenities does 126 Scott Boulevard have?
Some of 126 Scott Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Scott Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
126 Scott Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Scott Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 126 Scott Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Decatur.
Does 126 Scott Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 126 Scott Boulevard offers parking.
Does 126 Scott Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Scott Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Scott Boulevard have a pool?
No, 126 Scott Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 126 Scott Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 126 Scott Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Scott Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Scott Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Scott Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Scott Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

