126 Scott Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lower level unit in triplex for lease: 2 bedroom, 1 bath plus office/den/guest bedroom. Water/gas +$75/mo. Separate 1 car garage available for $100/mo. Situated on the terrace level with a large patio overlooking a wooded yard, featuring a crisp black and white kitchen w/ tile flooring, spacious living room with fireplace and new tile flooring, new carpet in the bdrms. Super convenient location near Emory, Downtown Decatur, CDC! Area amenities include Publix, Sprouts, Walmart, restaurants, Marta. Walkable to your favorite Decatur destinations. City of Decatur schools.