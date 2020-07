Amenities

Delightful furnished small guest house tucked away in the woods. The house is near a creek with multiple waterfalls and a fast moving creek. One waterfall drops 100ft over a cliff, but it's a hike to see it. We are out in the woods. Think 25 minutes drive to the nearest store. If you are looking to get away from it all - this is your spot. There is no stove at this time, but there is a microwave and hot plate. Kitchen only has small sink. We just added washer / dryer and all utilities, including WiFy. No pets and absolutely no smoking on property. The interior was recently remodeled and the furniture is recent as well. We are in the woods and there are spectacular views from the main house. You can see them if you walk around to the back of the property or from the upstairs bedroom. This is rugged terrain and the driveway is gravel and fairly steep and can get bumpy. It's a good hike just to check your mail. Parking is close to the house with a quick walk down a short wooded trail.

No Pets Allowed



