307 Providence Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

307 Providence Drive

307 Providence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

307 Providence Drive, Dallas, GA 30157

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom ranch 2 bath ranch located in Vista Lake. Front yard landscaping is included in the rent. Neighborhood has a playground, lake, swimming pool, tennis, walking trails and more! This home is within walking distance to the pool, clubhouse, playground, etc! 2 car garage. Located in a culdesac. Pets are on a case by case basis. 2 pet max with a combined max weight of 75lbs and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Available September 16. Tenant is responsible for a $20 utility maintenance fee per month that includes delivery of air filter.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Providence Drive have any available units?
307 Providence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, GA.
How much is rent in Dallas, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 Providence Drive have?
Some of 307 Providence Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Providence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
307 Providence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Providence Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Providence Drive is pet friendly.
Does 307 Providence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 307 Providence Drive offers parking.
Does 307 Providence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 Providence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Providence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 307 Providence Drive has a pool.
Does 307 Providence Drive have accessible units?
No, 307 Providence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Providence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Providence Drive has units with dishwashers.
