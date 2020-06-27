307 Providence Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom ranch 2 bath ranch located in Vista Lake. Front yard landscaping is included in the rent. Neighborhood has a playground, lake, swimming pool, tennis, walking trails and more! This home is within walking distance to the pool, clubhouse, playground, etc! 2 car garage. Located in a culdesac. Pets are on a case by case basis. 2 pet max with a combined max weight of 75lbs and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Available September 16. Tenant is responsible for a $20 utility maintenance fee per month that includes delivery of air filter.