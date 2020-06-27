307 Providence Drive

Amenities
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom ranch 2 bath ranch located in Vista Lake. Front yard landscaping is included in the rent. Neighborhood has a playground, lake, swimming pool, tennis, walking trails and more! This home is within walking distance to the pool, clubhouse, playground, etc! 2 car garage. Located in a culdesac. Pets are on a case by case basis. 2 pet max with a combined max weight of 75lbs and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Available September 16. Tenant is responsible for a $20 utility maintenance fee per month that includes delivery of air filter.