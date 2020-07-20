All apartments in Coweta County
206 Bradford Station Dr

206 Bradford Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 Bradford Station Drive, Coweta County, GA 30277

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Avail now! Call office for appt please. Stylish & nicely updated with laminate hardwood floors, 2" blinds, kitchen with granite & all appliances incl built-in micro, ref, stove & DW. Vaulted greatroom with gas starter fireplace & open to kitchen. Convenient split bedroom design - bedrooms have ceiling fans and master suite includes a separate shower, garden tub, dual vanities & walk in closet. Very nice condition & in an excellent area of Coweta county. Easily accessible to Newnan or PTC & shopping. Large corner lot with private backyard & big deck. Great home & neighborhood! Agents please call for access codes. Not a Supra LB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Bradford Station Dr have any available units?
206 Bradford Station Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coweta County, GA.
What amenities does 206 Bradford Station Dr have?
Some of 206 Bradford Station Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Bradford Station Dr currently offering any rent specials?
206 Bradford Station Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Bradford Station Dr pet-friendly?
No, 206 Bradford Station Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 206 Bradford Station Dr offer parking?
Yes, 206 Bradford Station Dr offers parking.
Does 206 Bradford Station Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Bradford Station Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Bradford Station Dr have a pool?
No, 206 Bradford Station Dr does not have a pool.
Does 206 Bradford Station Dr have accessible units?
No, 206 Bradford Station Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Bradford Station Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Bradford Station Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Bradford Station Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Bradford Station Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
