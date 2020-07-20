206 Bradford Station Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Avail now! Call office for appt please. Stylish & nicely updated with laminate hardwood floors, 2" blinds, kitchen with granite & all appliances incl built-in micro, ref, stove & DW. Vaulted greatroom with gas starter fireplace & open to kitchen. Convenient split bedroom design - bedrooms have ceiling fans and master suite includes a separate shower, garden tub, dual vanities & walk in closet. Very nice condition & in an excellent area of Coweta county. Easily accessible to Newnan or PTC & shopping. Large corner lot with private backyard & big deck. Great home & neighborhood! Agents please call for access codes. Not a Supra LB.