15 Abby Ct

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room tennis court

Fresh paint is currently underway. New pictures to come soon. Great Ranch floor plan with bonus room. Eat in kitchen with stepless level entry. Formal dining, large living room. Split bedroom plan with master and two bedrooms on the main and Bonus up plus open loft. Level yard on cul-de-sac. Northgate school district. Very convenient to I-85 Exit 56 Close to Shopping, Sam's Club and movie theater plus other shopping in Peachtree City, Avenue, Home Depot & Wal-mart. Beautiful Neighborhood with pool & tennis courts. Lawn Maintenance is included in the rent!