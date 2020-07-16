All apartments in Coweta County
15 Abby Ct
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

15 Abby Ct

15 Abby Ct · (678) 283-3272
Location

15 Abby Ct, Coweta County, GA 30277

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2018 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Fresh paint is currently underway. New pictures to come soon. Great Ranch floor plan with bonus room. Eat in kitchen with stepless level entry. Formal dining, large living room. Split bedroom plan with master and two bedrooms on the main and Bonus up plus open loft. Level yard on cul-de-sac. Northgate school district. Very convenient to I-85 Exit 56 Close to Shopping, Sam's Club and movie theater plus other shopping in Peachtree City, Avenue, Home Depot & Wal-mart. Beautiful Neighborhood with pool & tennis courts. Lawn Maintenance is included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Abby Ct have any available units?
15 Abby Ct has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Abby Ct have?
Some of 15 Abby Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Abby Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15 Abby Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Abby Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15 Abby Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coweta County.
Does 15 Abby Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15 Abby Ct offers parking.
Does 15 Abby Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Abby Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Abby Ct have a pool?
Yes, 15 Abby Ct has a pool.
Does 15 Abby Ct have accessible units?
No, 15 Abby Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Abby Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Abby Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Abby Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Abby Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
