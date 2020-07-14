All apartments in Conyers
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Village at Almand Creek Apartments

1825 Parker Rd SE · (770) 212-9793
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA 30094

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1417 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 1407 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Unit 0820 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village at Almand Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
online portal
tennis court
Village at Almand Creek Apartments is located in Conyers, GA just 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta and the Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport. Our convenient location allows residences easy access to prime shopping and dining all within minutes from their front door. Enjoy exclusive access to a billiards room, a swimming pool with sundeck seating and scenic pond with nature trails. Choose from spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent featuring a collection of premium details throughout the including washer and dryer connections, and ceramic tile flooring. Contact us today and come see why the Village at Almand Creek is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village at Almand Creek Apartments have any available units?
Village at Almand Creek Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,355 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Village at Almand Creek Apartments have?
Some of Village at Almand Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village at Almand Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Village at Almand Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village at Almand Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Village at Almand Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Village at Almand Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Village at Almand Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Village at Almand Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village at Almand Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village at Almand Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Village at Almand Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Village at Almand Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Village at Almand Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Village at Almand Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Village at Almand Creek Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Village at Almand Creek Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Village at Almand Creek Apartments has units with air conditioning.
