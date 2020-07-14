Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area gym parking playground pool pool table garage online portal tennis court

Village at Almand Creek Apartments is located in Conyers, GA just 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta and the Atlanta Hartsfield International Airport. Our convenient location allows residences easy access to prime shopping and dining all within minutes from their front door. Enjoy exclusive access to a billiards room, a swimming pool with sundeck seating and scenic pond with nature trails. Choose from spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent featuring a collection of premium details throughout the including washer and dryer connections, and ceramic tile flooring. Contact us today and come see why the Village at Almand Creek is the perfect place to call home!