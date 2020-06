Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

Beautiful brand new single family home, modern open floor plan, Kitchen with an island, 2nd floor features owners suite with its own bathroom and walk in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, laundry room on 2nd floor, all walk in closets, All electric appliances and other systems, privet back yard, one car garage with additional parking on driveway. Be the first one to enjoy the luxury of living in a brand new construction home