All apartments in Conyers
Find more places like 1771 Bob White Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Conyers, GA
/
1771 Bob White Ln
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

1771 Bob White Ln

1771 Bob White Ln SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Conyers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1771 Bob White Ln SE, Conyers, GA 30013

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A 2 bedroom 2.5BA Separate Living and eat-in Kitchen with plenty of cabinets that is set up on a room mate style floor plan. Total electric with storage room and 1 car garage. No Sect-8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1771 Bob White Ln have any available units?
1771 Bob White Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
Is 1771 Bob White Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1771 Bob White Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 Bob White Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1771 Bob White Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 1771 Bob White Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1771 Bob White Ln offers parking.
Does 1771 Bob White Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 Bob White Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 Bob White Ln have a pool?
No, 1771 Bob White Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1771 Bob White Ln have accessible units?
No, 1771 Bob White Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 Bob White Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1771 Bob White Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1771 Bob White Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1771 Bob White Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE
Conyers, GA 30094
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE
Conyers, GA 30013
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr
Conyers, GA 30012
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE
Conyers, GA 30012
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct
Conyers, GA 30013
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE
Conyers, GA 30013
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd
Conyers, GA 30013

Similar Pages

Conyers 1 BedroomsConyers 2 Bedrooms
Conyers Apartments with BalconyConyers Dog Friendly Apartments
Conyers Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College