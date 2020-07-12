Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

74 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Conyers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
16 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
22 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,202
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,344
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
112 Hawkeye Lane Northwest (New)
112 Hawkeye Ln, Conyers, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1640 sqft
This rental is a townhouse home that contains 1,640 sq ft and was built in 2003. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Dining room combo with Large Living room area, eat in kitchen, laundry room area on main level.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest
1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Don't miss this must see newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, first floor Apartment in Conyers. Conveniently located within walking distance of Downtown Conyers and minutes Conyers retail district.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1040 Pine St NE
1040 Pine Street Northeast, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath in Olde Town Conyers Close to I-20. - Great home with lots of southern charm. Large family room overlooking kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Enclosed front porch and open carport.
Results within 5 miles of Conyers

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3032 Avondale Blvd SE
3032 Avondale Boulevard Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2338 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Conyers This 4 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1629 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,629 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2134 Fieldstone View Ct SE Unit A
2134 Fieldstone View Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Conyers Close to I-20. - Very nice home with open airy floor plan with high ceilings and hardwood floors on main level.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
30 Emily Court
30 Emily Court, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2694 sqft
Open concept flloor plan 4BR, 3.5 Bath 2Car Garage, 2 Story traditional home with side entry garage.

1 of 16

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
3632 Shale Lane Southeast
3632 SE Shale Ln, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2121 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,121 sf home is located in Conyers, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1108 Fountain Crest Dr
1108 Fountain Crest Dr, Rockdale County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3452 sqft
Fountain Crest 5 bed 4 full bath home in Conyers. - Beautiful home with great features throughout. 2 story foyer entrance with separate formal living and dining rooms. Open kitchen with tons of cabinet and countertop space next to oversized island.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
200 Oak Terrace Drive
200 Oak Terrace Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1930 sqft
Nice rental long term all appliance included for a growing family.
Results within 10 miles of Conyers
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
11 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.
City Guide for Conyers, GA

Conyers is a where a ton of famous people call home, including actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning, actress Holly Hunter and MLB pitcher Billy Buckner.

Conyers is the only city in its county Rockdale and its basically a suburb of Atlanta, located just 24 miles to the big city's east. Conyers once named itself the "Crepe Myrtle Capital of the World" because its home to tons of the beautiful pink trees. Conyers has more beautiful sights than just the trees, though. It's an idyllic southern place, where people are friendly and things move at a slow pace. Its not going to offer you any big city excitement, so don't choose it for that, but if you want your hometown to be somewhere relaxing, then its just the right place for you. Better yet, you'll have Atlanta just a quick drive away, so you wont get too bored if you spend too many consecutive days at home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Conyers, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Conyers apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

