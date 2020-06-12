/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
22 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1032 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1223 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1105 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
973 sqft
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1193 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
Results within 5 miles of Conyers
2130 Fieldstone View Court Southeast
2130 Fieldstone View Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Home For Rent, 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Country Walk at Fieldstone Subdivision- Available Now! Minutes to grocery shopping, dining and several convenience stores off Exit #84 Salem Rd! Roomy floor plan with the each bathroom accessible
Results within 10 miles of Conyers
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1072 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1208 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
6478 Charter Way
6478 Charter Way, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
$1,025 – 2 Bed / 2.5 bath townhouse w/ deck off living room! Available May 7, 2020! Recently renovated 2/2.5 townhouse that is spacious and has fireplace. Deck off living room great for entertaining!Kitchen appliances included.
2190 Kings Gate Circle Unit D
2190 Kings Gate Circle Southwest, Snellville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1260 sqft
End Unit! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms - OPEN LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME. FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, 1/2 BATH ON MAIN LEVEL. PRIVATE PATIO OFF SEPARATE DINING ROOM. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4764360)
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
964 sqft
*Take advantage of our Welcome Home Special! Applying within 24hours of your visit gets you a $250 discount on your first months rent.
2244 Windrose Ct
2244 Wind Rose Ct, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
2 Bedroom spacious townhome. Section 8 accepted.
61 Fontaine Pl
61 Place Fontaine, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Spacious condo in quiet complex, recently renovated, walk in closet, bonus room / storage space. Property is in move in condition.
143 Rue Fontaine
143 Rue Fontaine, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1280 sqft
Great opportunity for 2 bedroom condo with sun room/office area located off I-20 E. This Condo features all new interior, new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, new paint, 1st floor unit, easy access inside building.
5673 Wind Gate Lane
5673 Wind Gate Lane, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home w/ 1 - car garage. 2 story great room has a gas fireplace, bay windows, kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. Master bedroom has garden tub and shower. Brick front and vinyl siding in back with patio.
