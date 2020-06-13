Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

71 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA

Finding an apartment in Conyers that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,486
1300 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,057
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
14 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1787 Hunting Creek Lane Southeast
1787 Hunting Creek Lane Southeast, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1500 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
1286 Northside Drive
1286 Northside Drive Northwest, Conyers, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1910 sqft
Gorgeous Renovation - Granite countertops, beautiful new cabinets, huge fenced in yard. Lovely tiled baths - All tile and hardwoods, except 4th bedroom/living area. Easy 1 mile walk to downtown Conyers. Make this beautiful home yours, today!
Results within 1 mile of Conyers

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
1426 Steam Engine Way Northeast
1426 Steam Engine Northeast Way, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1201 sqft
NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Results within 5 miles of Conyers

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2154 Rolling Acres Drive Southwest
2154 Rolling Acres Drive Southwest, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
2802 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4690 Bristol Dr SE
4690 Bristol Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. Photos on order! Lovely split level 3BR 2BA Conyers home is move-in ready and features wood flooring and a sizable interior living space of 1,120 sq. ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2130 Fieldstone View Court Southeast
2130 Fieldstone View Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Home For Rent, 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Country Walk at Fieldstone Subdivision- Available Now! Minutes to grocery shopping, dining and several convenience stores off Exit #84 Salem Rd! Roomy floor plan with the each bathroom accessible

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
9255 Cedar Ridge Drive Northwest
9255 Cedar Ridge Drive Northwest, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in ASAP!! **SEND US YOUR APPLICATION TODAY** Download it from http://jzapparentalproperties.com/apply Beautiful two bedroom cottage with a built in laundry closet and covered front porch.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2831 Stone Bridge Tr
2831 Stone Bridge Trail Southwest, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1272 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications!This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated April 16 at 10:08am
1 Unit Available
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4532 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1734 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 4

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4695 Browns Mill Ferry Rd
4695 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1312 sqft
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY March April 4th from 1:30-2:30pm! Stop by!! Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no evictions, money judgements or bankruptcies in the last five years. (RLNE5598747)

1 of 16

Last updated December 7 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
3632 Shale Lane Southeast
3632 SE Shale Ln, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2121 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,121 sf home is located in Conyers, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Conyers
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
5 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1414 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
City Guide for Conyers, GA

Conyers is a where a ton of famous people call home, including actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning, actress Holly Hunter and MLB pitcher Billy Buckner.

Conyers is the only city in its county Rockdale and its basically a suburb of Atlanta, located just 24 miles to the big city's east. Conyers once named itself the "Crepe Myrtle Capital of the World" because its home to tons of the beautiful pink trees. Conyers has more beautiful sights than just the trees, though. It's an idyllic southern place, where people are friendly and things move at a slow pace. Its not going to offer you any big city excitement, so don't choose it for that, but if you want your hometown to be somewhere relaxing, then its just the right place for you. Better yet, you'll have Atlanta just a quick drive away, so you wont get too bored if you spend too many consecutive days at home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Conyers, GA

Finding an apartment in Conyers that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

