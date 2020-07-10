154 Ellis Drive

Amenities

Here you have a nicely renovated 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, tile flooring on the main floor, S.S. appliances, 1 car garage with garage door opener, master bedroom with walk-in closets, master bathrooms with garden tub and separate shower and double vanity sinks. 2ndary bedroom are a decent size to accommodate family/guest, and the unit is TOTAL ELECTRIC. Tenant(s) will have to make 3 times the rent and provide proof, ABSOLUTELY NO PETS PERIOD! Rent Insurance will be required during the term of the lease... Application process is mandatory along with a nationwide background check!!!