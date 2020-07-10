All apartments in Conyers
154 Ellis Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 8:10 PM

154 Ellis Drive

154 NE Ellis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

154 NE Ellis Dr, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Here you have a nicely renovated 3 bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms, tile flooring on the main floor, S.S. appliances, 1 car garage with garage door opener, master bedroom with walk-in closets, master bathrooms with garden tub and separate shower and double vanity sinks. 2ndary bedroom are a decent size to accommodate family/guest, and the unit is TOTAL ELECTRIC. Tenant(s) will have to make 3 times the rent and provide proof, ABSOLUTELY NO PETS PERIOD! Rent Insurance will be required during the term of the lease... Application process is mandatory along with a nationwide background check!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Ellis Drive have any available units?
154 Ellis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 154 Ellis Drive have?
Some of 154 Ellis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Ellis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
154 Ellis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Ellis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 154 Ellis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Conyers.
Does 154 Ellis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 154 Ellis Drive offers parking.
Does 154 Ellis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 154 Ellis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Ellis Drive have a pool?
No, 154 Ellis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 154 Ellis Drive have accessible units?
No, 154 Ellis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Ellis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Ellis Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Ellis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 154 Ellis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

