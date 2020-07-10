1381 Cindy Court Northeast

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2ND MONTH RENT FREE ! 570+ Credit Score Required.

Beautiful ranch home located in Conyers! Three bedroom/ two bath available for immediate move-in. Spacious living area with lots of natural light. Kitchen features all appliances, ample cabinet/counter space and a dining area overlooking. The master bedroom is generously sized with a full bath and ample closet space. Two additional rooms are large with nice closet space and share a full bath. Beautiful yard. PLEASE CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT: 404-800-3130, OR CLICK THE LINK BELOW: https://showmojo.com/09332df063/listings/mapsearch

Contact us to schedule a showing.