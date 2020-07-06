1214 Willow Creek Ct NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1214 Willow Creek NW

Conyers, GA 30012



Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 1



This roomy duplex has new carpeting in the living room, formal dining room, and both oversized bedrooms. The kitchen has gorgeous hardwood, plenty of cabinets, and a pantry. The kitchen opens to a gigantic deck that overlooks woods, creating a private space that is perfect for family gatherings. Huge storage closet in the hallway. Appliances will be placed at move in. $50 water bill will be paid with rent. Nearby restaurants include: Tin Plate Conyers, Frontera Grill, Coazum's Low Country Cuisine, Don Tello's Mex Grill, The Juicy Crab, Cracker Barrel, Thai Palace, and Cafe Milano.



Tenant to pay $50 each month for water.



UTILITIES:

Water: Rockdale

Gas: All electric

Electric: GA Power



