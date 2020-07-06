All apartments in Conyers
1214 Willow Creek Ct NW

1214 Willow Creek Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Willow Creek Ct NW, Conyers, GA 30012

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1214 Willow Creek NW
Conyers, GA 30012

Bedrooms: 2
Baths: 1

This roomy duplex has new carpeting in the living room, formal dining room, and both oversized bedrooms. The kitchen has gorgeous hardwood, plenty of cabinets, and a pantry. The kitchen opens to a gigantic deck that overlooks woods, creating a private space that is perfect for family gatherings. Huge storage closet in the hallway. Appliances will be placed at move in. $50 water bill will be paid with rent. Nearby restaurants include: Tin Plate Conyers, Frontera Grill, Coazum's Low Country Cuisine, Don Tello's Mex Grill, The Juicy Crab, Cracker Barrel, Thai Palace, and Cafe Milano.

Tenant to pay $50 each month for water.

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Rockdale
Gas: All electric
Electric: GA Power

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $69 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW have any available units?
1214 Willow Creek Ct NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Conyers, GA.
What amenities does 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW have?
Some of 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Willow Creek Ct NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW offer parking?
No, 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW have a pool?
No, 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1214 Willow Creek Ct NW has units with air conditioning.

