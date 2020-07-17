6954 Springlake Dr

Amenities

MORE FOR YOUR MONEY! Marvelous 4 BR 3 BA Brick Home nestled on an amazing homesite in North Columbus, Over 2500 SF, Lovely Living Room w/ Beautiful Brick Fireplace plus Book Shelves, Separate Great Room, Delightful Kitchen w/ Breakfast Area, Formal Dining Room, Designer Windows, Large Laundry Room, Private Patio, 2-Car Garage w/ Extra Storage, Over sized wooded backyard, Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler System, Rebate for water during summer months for use of sprinkler, Yard Care 2 times a month included, Pest Control included, Will furnish refrigerator if needed, Community Lake, Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, and Tennis Courts, Convenient Location with close proximity to Schools, Shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning.