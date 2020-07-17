All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6954 Springlake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
6954 Springlake Dr
Last updated July 2 2020 at 7:32 AM

6954 Springlake Dr

6954 Springlake Drive · (706) 327-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6954 Springlake Drive, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2535 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
MORE FOR YOUR MONEY! Marvelous 4 BR 3 BA Brick Home nestled on an amazing homesite in North Columbus, Over 2500 SF, Lovely Living Room w/ Beautiful Brick Fireplace plus Book Shelves, Separate Great Room, Delightful Kitchen w/ Breakfast Area, Formal Dining Room, Designer Windows, Large Laundry Room, Private Patio, 2-Car Garage w/ Extra Storage, Over sized wooded backyard, Fenced Backyard, Sprinkler System, Rebate for water during summer months for use of sprinkler, Yard Care 2 times a month included, Pest Control included, Will furnish refrigerator if needed, Community Lake, Swimming Pool, Clubhouse, and Tennis Courts, Convenient Location with close proximity to Schools, Shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6954 Springlake Dr have any available units?
6954 Springlake Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6954 Springlake Dr have?
Some of 6954 Springlake Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6954 Springlake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6954 Springlake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6954 Springlake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6954 Springlake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6954 Springlake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6954 Springlake Dr offers parking.
Does 6954 Springlake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6954 Springlake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6954 Springlake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6954 Springlake Dr has a pool.
Does 6954 Springlake Dr have accessible units?
No, 6954 Springlake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6954 Springlake Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6954 Springlake Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6954 Springlake Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd
Columbus, GA 31903
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard
Columbus, GA 31907
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr
Columbus, GA 31820

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with GymsColumbus Apartments with Pools
Columbus Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALOpelika, AL
Griffin, GAAmericus, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity