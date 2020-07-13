All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6300 Adams Park Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
6300 Adams Park Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

6300 Adams Park Drive

6300 Adams Park Drive · (706) 663-3011
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6300 Adams Park Drive, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Adams Park Pool and Clubhouse - In need of a pool this summer?  Or a place to have that special party or occasion?  Adams Park Pool and Clubhouse can meet those needs.  Join the pool for the summer or for a pool party, but members of the pool will receive a discount on all parties booked! No need to be a resident of the subdivision in order to join the pool or rent the clubhouse. The clubhouse is available to rent by the day or if you need a place to stay in Columbus, by the night.  Clubhouse amenities include access to a full kitchen, outdoor grill and casual rustic decor. Guests are limited for nightly rentals and will need to provide sleeping materials. Overnight guests of up to six people is $125 per night. Please visit www.Adamsparkclubhouse.com to download all pool/clubhouse documents or call 706-940-2555. Deposits and completed documents can be delivered to RENTsmart Property Management, LLC, located at 4021 Holly Avenue in Columbus, GA.

(RLNE3197616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Adams Park Drive have any available units?
6300 Adams Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, GA.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6300 Adams Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Adams Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Adams Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Adams Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6300 Adams Park Drive offer parking?
No, 6300 Adams Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Adams Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Adams Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Adams Park Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6300 Adams Park Drive has a pool.
Does 6300 Adams Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 6300 Adams Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Adams Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Adams Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6300 Adams Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6300 Adams Park Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6300 Adams Park Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr
Columbus, GA 31904
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd
Columbus, GA 31906
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard
Columbus, GA 31907
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with GymsColumbus Apartments with Pools
Columbus Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALOpelika, AL
Griffin, GAAmericus, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity