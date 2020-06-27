4615 Boston Ivy Dr

Amenities
PRACTICALLY PERFECT! Fabulous 4 BR 2.5 BA home nestled In an amazing community in North Columbus, 2717 SF, Amazing kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Top of the Line appliances to include Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Formal Dining Room, Lovely Loft, Gorgeous great room w/ Fireplace, Majestic Master Suite, Over sized Bedrooms w/ Walk-in closets Gleaming hardwood floors and Carpet, 2- Car garage, Private patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Close to schools, shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning. NO PETS