All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4615 Boston Ivy Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
4615 Boston Ivy Dr
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:23 AM

4615 Boston Ivy Dr

4615 Boston Ivy Drive · (706) 327-2255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4615 Boston Ivy Drive, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2717 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRACTICALLY PERFECT! Fabulous 4 BR 2.5 BA home nestled In an amazing community in North Columbus, 2717 SF, Amazing kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Top of the Line appliances to include Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Microwave, Formal Dining Room, Lovely Loft, Gorgeous great room w/ Fireplace, Majestic Master Suite, Over sized Bedrooms w/ Walk-in closets Gleaming hardwood floors and Carpet, 2- Car garage, Private patio, Privacy Fenced Backyard, Close to schools, shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Boston Ivy Dr have any available units?
4615 Boston Ivy Dr has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4615 Boston Ivy Dr have?
Some of 4615 Boston Ivy Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Boston Ivy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Boston Ivy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Boston Ivy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4615 Boston Ivy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4615 Boston Ivy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Boston Ivy Dr offers parking.
Does 4615 Boston Ivy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 Boston Ivy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Boston Ivy Dr have a pool?
No, 4615 Boston Ivy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Boston Ivy Dr have accessible units?
No, 4615 Boston Ivy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Boston Ivy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 Boston Ivy Dr has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4615 Boston Ivy Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr
Columbus, GA 31904
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd
Columbus, GA 31906
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd
Columbus, GA 31903
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway
Columbus, GA 31909
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard
Columbus, GA 31907
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy
Columbus, GA 31909
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with GymsColumbus Apartments with Pools
Columbus Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALOpelika, AL
Griffin, GAAmericus, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity