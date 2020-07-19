All apartments in Columbus
4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD

4036 Wooldridge Road · (404) 668-7760
Location

4036 Wooldridge Road, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 4368 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Custom built 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on private drive on 5 acre lot with lots of hardwoods in a secluded 4 home private subdivision, zoned for North Columbus High. Newly renovated kitchen, master bath, powder room and living area. 3 car garage with large fenced in yard, massive great room, large master on the main with courtyard access and fireplace, classic library with fireplace, large walk in pantry and brand new rustic hardwood floors and ss appliances. This is a STEAL to rent at $2500/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD have any available units?
4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD have?
Some of 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD offers parking.
Does 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD has a pool.
Does 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4036 WOOLRIDGE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
