This all brick home has covered parking, large fenced in backyard, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with hardwood floors, laundry room, new water heater, new insulation, and new shutters. Also perfectly located for Clubview Elementary and less than 5 minutes to Lakebottom Park. Experience what it's like to live in Midtown while tucked away in a quiet neighborhood.