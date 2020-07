Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

MORE HOME FOR LESS MONEY! Affordable 3 BR 1.5 BA home with over 1000 SF, Spacious Living Room, Step Saving Kitchen with Eating Area, Refrigerator, Electric Stove, and Dishwasher, Laundry Room w/ Washer and Dryer Connections, Central Heat and Air (Gas Heat), 1-Car Carport, Patio, Fenced Backyard, Convenient to Schools, Shopping, and the interstates to Ft. Benning, You Will Love Where You Live.