Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:43 PM

1447 Kings Mountain Road

1447 Kings Mountain Road · (706) 391-4310
Location

1447 Kings Mountain Road, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located close to shopping, entertainment and more. Large property, ready for move-in!

FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING, CLICK HERE: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072845?source=marketing

Pet Policy: BPRE allows a maximum of 2 pets into this property. The pet fee is $250 PER PET and is non-refundable.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 Kings Mountain Road have any available units?
1447 Kings Mountain Road has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 1447 Kings Mountain Road currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Kings Mountain Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Kings Mountain Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1447 Kings Mountain Road is pet friendly.
Does 1447 Kings Mountain Road offer parking?
No, 1447 Kings Mountain Road does not offer parking.
Does 1447 Kings Mountain Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 Kings Mountain Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Kings Mountain Road have a pool?
No, 1447 Kings Mountain Road does not have a pool.
Does 1447 Kings Mountain Road have accessible units?
No, 1447 Kings Mountain Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Kings Mountain Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1447 Kings Mountain Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 Kings Mountain Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1447 Kings Mountain Road does not have units with air conditioning.
