1447 Kings Mountain Road

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located close to shopping, entertainment and more. Large property, ready for move-in!



FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING, CLICK HERE: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2072845?source=marketing



Pet Policy: BPRE allows a maximum of 2 pets into this property. The pet fee is $250 PER PET and is non-refundable.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.