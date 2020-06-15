All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:31 AM

1290 Freedom Ridge Dr

1290 Freedom Ridge Dr · (706) 327-2255
Location

1290 Freedom Ridge Dr, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,535

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2588 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
alarm system
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Large, 2-story home in a safe and quiet neighborhood located only
minutes from Fort Benning. Open floor plan on lower level with large
living area with fire place, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.
Fully equiped kitchen with electric stove, microwave, dishwasher,
refridgerator, disposal and a large pantry. All bedrooms have huge
closets and the upstairs also has a loft/bonus area. Beautiful,
landscaped yard with in-ground sprinkler system with a large covered
patio in front and rear of the house. Large 2-car garage with remotes
and plenty of storage, alarm system available for activation. Interior of
house has been repainted; all bedrooms are now a neutral color. NO HAPP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr have any available units?
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr has a unit available for $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr have?
Some of 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr does offer parking.
Does 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr have a pool?
No, 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1290 Freedom Ridge Dr has units with dishwashers.
