1290 Freedom Ridge Dr

Amenities
Large, 2-story home in a safe and quiet neighborhood located only
minutes from Fort Benning. Open floor plan on lower level with large
living area with fire place, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.
Fully equiped kitchen with electric stove, microwave, dishwasher,
refridgerator, disposal and a large pantry. All bedrooms have huge
closets and the upstairs also has a loft/bonus area. Beautiful,
landscaped yard with in-ground sprinkler system with a large covered
patio in front and rear of the house. Large 2-car garage with remotes
and plenty of storage, alarm system available for activation. Interior of
house has been repainted; all bedrooms are now a neutral color. NO HAPP