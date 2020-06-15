1290 Freedom Ridge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Large, 2-story home in a safe and quiet neighborhood located only

minutes from Fort Benning. Open floor plan on lower level with large

living area with fire place, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.

Fully equiped kitchen with electric stove, microwave, dishwasher,

refridgerator, disposal and a large pantry. All bedrooms have huge

closets and the upstairs also has a loft/bonus area. Beautiful,

landscaped yard with in-ground sprinkler system with a large covered

patio in front and rear of the house. Large 2-car garage with remotes

and plenty of storage, alarm system available for activation. Interior of

house has been repainted; all bedrooms are now a neutral color. NO HAPP