Cobb County, GA
961 College Place Court NW
Last updated March 4 2020 at 4:35 AM

961 College Place Court NW

961 College Place Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

961 College Place Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Rare 5 Bedroom / 4 Bath Rental Home With Finished Terrace Level Within Walking Distance Of Kennesaw State! Great Room Mate Floor Plan! Fresh Interior Paint! Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level! Separate Formal Dining Room! Fireside Great Room Open To Kitchen With Granite And Stainless Steel Appliances Plus Raised Bar Open To Sunny Breakfast Room! Sliding Glass Door Off Breakfast Room Leads To Deck With Stairs Leading To The Fenced Back Yard With Fire Pit! Main Level Bedtoom With Full Bath! Upper Level Boast Master Suite With Sitting Area, Loft Area, 2 Additional

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 College Place Court NW have any available units?
961 College Place Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 961 College Place Court NW have?
Some of 961 College Place Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 College Place Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
961 College Place Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 College Place Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 961 College Place Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 961 College Place Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 961 College Place Court NW offers parking.
Does 961 College Place Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 College Place Court NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 College Place Court NW have a pool?
No, 961 College Place Court NW does not have a pool.
Does 961 College Place Court NW have accessible units?
No, 961 College Place Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 961 College Place Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 College Place Court NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 961 College Place Court NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 College Place Court NW does not have units with air conditioning.
