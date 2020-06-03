811 Muirfield Trce

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome spacious home on the golf course in Indian Hills. Walton district. Open floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large family room with FP and built-ins. Master with FP, huge bathroom with brand-new walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Kitchen with stainless appliances opens to great screened porch and deck with patio under and a beautiful view of the golf course. Separate LR and DR. Large basement with full bath great area for a playroom or workout room, boat door garage in basement perfect for golf cart or lawn mower. Fenced back yard, some pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit. Indian Hills amenities may be joined at tenant's expense.