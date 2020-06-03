All apartments in Cobb County
811 Muirfield Trce
Last updated October 5 2019 at 12:09 AM

811 Muirfield Trce

811 Muirfield Trce · No Longer Available
Location

811 Muirfield Trce, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome spacious home on the golf course in Indian Hills. Walton district. Open floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large family room with FP and built-ins. Master with FP, huge bathroom with brand-new walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Kitchen with stainless appliances opens to great screened porch and deck with patio under and a beautiful view of the golf course. Separate LR and DR. Large basement with full bath great area for a playroom or workout room, boat door garage in basement perfect for golf cart or lawn mower. Fenced back yard, some pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit. Indian Hills amenities may be joined at tenant's expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Muirfield Trce have any available units?
811 Muirfield Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 811 Muirfield Trce have?
Some of 811 Muirfield Trce's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Muirfield Trce currently offering any rent specials?
811 Muirfield Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Muirfield Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 811 Muirfield Trce is pet friendly.
Does 811 Muirfield Trce offer parking?
Yes, 811 Muirfield Trce offers parking.
Does 811 Muirfield Trce have units with washers and dryers?
No, 811 Muirfield Trce does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Muirfield Trce have a pool?
Yes, 811 Muirfield Trce has a pool.
Does 811 Muirfield Trce have accessible units?
No, 811 Muirfield Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Muirfield Trce have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Muirfield Trce has units with dishwashers.
Does 811 Muirfield Trce have units with air conditioning?
No, 811 Muirfield Trce does not have units with air conditioning.
