811 Muirfield Trce

Amenities
Awesome spacious home on the golf course in Indian Hills. Walton district. Open floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, large family room with FP and built-ins. Master with FP, huge bathroom with brand-new walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Kitchen with stainless appliances opens to great screened porch and deck with patio under and a beautiful view of the golf course. Separate LR and DR. Large basement with full bath great area for a playroom or workout room, boat door garage in basement perfect for golf cart or lawn mower. Fenced back yard, some pets allowed with non-refundable pet deposit. Indian Hills amenities may be joined at tenant's expense.