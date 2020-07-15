All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

802 SE Riverview Drive

802 Riverview Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

802 Riverview Dr SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Charming hilltop 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath condo in sought-after Overlook at Riverview. Spacious Living Room w/ gas FP which opens onto a large Balcony. Eat-in Kitchen w/ granite counters, new cabinetry. Two closets, in Master; one is a walk-in. Tiled flooring in Kitchen and Bath. New carpet throughout. Convenient to shopping, dining, and easy accessability for commuters. Fabulous swim/tennis community. Award winning school district. Next to the popular nature trails in the Chattahoochee River National Forrest to enjoy miles of strolling, running, biking, watching wildlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 802 SE Riverview Drive have any available units?
802 SE Riverview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 802 SE Riverview Drive have?
Some of 802 SE Riverview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 802 SE Riverview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
802 SE Riverview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 SE Riverview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 802 SE Riverview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 802 SE Riverview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 802 SE Riverview Drive offers parking.
Does 802 SE Riverview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 802 SE Riverview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 SE Riverview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 802 SE Riverview Drive has a pool.
Does 802 SE Riverview Drive have accessible units?
No, 802 SE Riverview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 802 SE Riverview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 SE Riverview Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 SE Riverview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 SE Riverview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
