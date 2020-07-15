802 SE Riverview Drive

Amenities

Charming hilltop 2-Bedroom, 1-Bath condo in sought-after Overlook at Riverview. Spacious Living Room w/ gas FP which opens onto a large Balcony. Eat-in Kitchen w/ granite counters, new cabinetry. Two closets, in Master; one is a walk-in. Tiled flooring in Kitchen and Bath. New carpet throughout. Convenient to shopping, dining, and easy accessability for commuters. Fabulous swim/tennis community. Award winning school district. Next to the popular nature trails in the Chattahoochee River National Forrest to enjoy miles of strolling, running, biking, watching wildlife.