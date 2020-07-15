All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 788 Mitsy Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
788 Mitsy Point
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:44 PM

788 Mitsy Point

788 Mitsy Point Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

788 Mitsy Point Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
East Cobb's Award Winning Walton High District - Updated Carpet, Interior Paint, Granite in Kitchen, New Vanities Upstairs - Ready for Move In - Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Fireplace in Family Room, Huge Kitchen With Center Island Breakfast Bar & Breakfast Rm - 4 Bedrooms Up, Teen/In-Law Suite in Finished Basement With Rec Room - Front Porch, Deck & Patio - Security System - Spacious Storage Room with Interior & Exterior Access - Swim/Tennis is Optional - Large Fenced Cul-de-Sac Lot Convenient to Shopping, Restaurants and Expressway. Will consider pets under 25 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 788 Mitsy Point have any available units?
788 Mitsy Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 788 Mitsy Point have?
Some of 788 Mitsy Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 788 Mitsy Point currently offering any rent specials?
788 Mitsy Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 Mitsy Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 788 Mitsy Point is pet friendly.
Does 788 Mitsy Point offer parking?
Yes, 788 Mitsy Point offers parking.
Does 788 Mitsy Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 788 Mitsy Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 Mitsy Point have a pool?
Yes, 788 Mitsy Point has a pool.
Does 788 Mitsy Point have accessible units?
No, 788 Mitsy Point does not have accessible units.
Does 788 Mitsy Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 788 Mitsy Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 788 Mitsy Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 Mitsy Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30152
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College