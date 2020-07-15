788 Mitsy Point

Amenities
East Cobb's Award Winning Walton High District - Updated Carpet, Interior Paint, Granite in Kitchen, New Vanities Upstairs - Ready for Move In - Formal Living & Dining Rooms, Fireplace in Family Room, Huge Kitchen With Center Island Breakfast Bar & Breakfast Rm - 4 Bedrooms Up, Teen/In-Law Suite in Finished Basement With Rec Room - Front Porch, Deck & Patio - Security System - Spacious Storage Room with Interior & Exterior Access - Swim/Tennis is Optional - Large Fenced Cul-de-Sac Lot Convenient to Shopping, Restaurants and Expressway. Will consider pets under 25 lbs.