All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 7050 Panda Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
7050 Panda Ln
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:42 AM

7050 Panda Ln

7050 Panda Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7050 Panda Lane, Cobb County, GA 30168

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming home with private back deck!

Schedule a Showing Online for this CHARMING Duplex!

** Minutes to Airport...I -20!!!

FEATURES:

*Close to airport for travel convenience!
*Spacious home with lots of natural light!
* Very Clean..New Carpet/ Paint.
* Family room features cozy, Gas Log fireplace and Cathedral Ceiling.
* Master Bedroom has private bath.
* 2nd Bedroom is spacious with a beautiful bay window!
* SS Countertops in Kitchen w/ Refrig / Dishwasher/ Microwave.
* Washer/ Dryer Hookups.
* PRIVATE/wooded backyard w/Spacious Deck! - Great for entertaining!

AVAILABLE: NOW

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7050 Panda Ln have any available units?
7050 Panda Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 7050 Panda Ln have?
Some of 7050 Panda Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7050 Panda Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7050 Panda Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7050 Panda Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7050 Panda Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7050 Panda Ln offer parking?
No, 7050 Panda Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7050 Panda Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7050 Panda Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7050 Panda Ln have a pool?
No, 7050 Panda Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7050 Panda Ln have accessible units?
No, 7050 Panda Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7050 Panda Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7050 Panda Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 7050 Panda Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7050 Panda Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Ten35 Gateway
1035 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College