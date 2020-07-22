7050 Panda Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming home with private back deck!



Schedule a Showing Online for this CHARMING Duplex!



** Minutes to Airport...I -20!!!



FEATURES:



*Close to airport for travel convenience!

*Spacious home with lots of natural light!

* Very Clean..New Carpet/ Paint.

* Family room features cozy, Gas Log fireplace and Cathedral Ceiling.

* Master Bedroom has private bath.

* 2nd Bedroom is spacious with a beautiful bay window!

* SS Countertops in Kitchen w/ Refrig / Dishwasher/ Microwave.

* Washer/ Dryer Hookups.

* PRIVATE/wooded backyard w/Spacious Deck! - Great for entertaining!



AVAILABLE: NOW



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com