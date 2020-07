Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Reduction!!! This is an Adorable Remodeled Condo/Duplex, everything BRAND NEW! Looking for someone that will keep this property as BEAUTFUL as it shows now! You will not be disappointed! This type RENTAL is a very, very rare find for the money. Minutes to Downtown ATL, Arbor Place Mall, Six Flags Over GA, Restaurants, Grocery Stores. Sorry but absolutely No Smokers or Pets are allowed!