6205 Treeridge Drive NW

Amenities

garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

COMING SOON! Great 3 bed / 2.5 bath home - Pickett's Mill, Durham & Allatoona School Districts - COMING SOON! Beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath home in Deer Valley Subdivision in good school district: Pickett's Mill Elementary, Durham Middle, Allatoona High. Close to schools, lakes & shopping. Open-floor plan kitchen to family room with gas fireplace. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with additional loft area. Large master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, large walk-in closet, Large, level backyard. Exterior is low maintenance vinyl siding . 2-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED. Contact Ashley Venters for more information: 770-324-7432 or ashley@theforem.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2420218)