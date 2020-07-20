All apartments in Cobb County
6205 Treeridge Drive NW
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

6205 Treeridge Drive NW

6205 Treeridge Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6205 Treeridge Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30101

Amenities

COMING SOON! Great 3 bed / 2.5 bath home - Pickett's Mill, Durham & Allatoona School Districts - COMING SOON! Beautiful 3 bed / 2.5 bath home in Deer Valley Subdivision in good school district: Pickett's Mill Elementary, Durham Middle, Allatoona High. Close to schools, lakes & shopping. Open-floor plan kitchen to family room with gas fireplace. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with additional loft area. Large master bedroom w/ ceiling fan, large walk-in closet, Large, level backyard. Exterior is low maintenance vinyl siding . 2-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED. Contact Ashley Venters for more information: 770-324-7432 or ashley@theforem.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2420218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6205 Treeridge Drive NW have any available units?
6205 Treeridge Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 6205 Treeridge Drive NW have?
Some of 6205 Treeridge Drive NW's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6205 Treeridge Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
6205 Treeridge Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6205 Treeridge Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 6205 Treeridge Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 6205 Treeridge Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 6205 Treeridge Drive NW offers parking.
Does 6205 Treeridge Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6205 Treeridge Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6205 Treeridge Drive NW have a pool?
No, 6205 Treeridge Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 6205 Treeridge Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 6205 Treeridge Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6205 Treeridge Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6205 Treeridge Drive NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6205 Treeridge Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6205 Treeridge Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
