Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice home with three bedrooms, and two full bathrooms. Split level floor plan, with bonus room in basement where laundry room is located. Great schools nearby, and close to shopping and jobs. Hardwood floors throughout the home, and a carpeted basement room. Plenty of kitchen cabinets space, with a view to the family. This rental requires a min of 3 year lease.