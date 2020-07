Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home!!!! This fabulous, well maintained, updated townhouse with close access to I75 will be ready for you as soon as April 1st, 2020. Super Clean, newly updated main level. All Kitchen appliances. Great natural sunlight with semi open concept. Corner Lot/End Unit with semi private backyard. Extra storage with a backyard shed. Home has been completely cleaned and disinfected and has also had Air Ducts recently cleaned. More Pics Coming Soon!!!!