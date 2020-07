5911 Clairmont Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL. AWESOME RAISED RANCH WITH FRONT PORCH ON CULDESAC LOT. BRICK FRONT AND VINYL SIDING HAS BEEN FRESHLY PRESSURE WASHED. VAULTED FAMILY ROOM WITH BRICK FIREPLACE. SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH DOORS LEADING TO DECK. KITCHEN HAS PLENTY OF WHITE CABINETS, GAS OVEN, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER. BREAKFAST AREA WITH BAY WINDOW OVERLOOKING LARGE BACKYARD. OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE WITH TREY CEILING AND HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. MASTER BATH WITH LARGE VANITY, SEPARATE SHOWER AND WHIRLPOOL TUB. GUEST BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS AND CEILING FANS. CALL FOR MORE DETAILS.