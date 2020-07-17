All apartments in Cobb County
5777 Fairwood Trace
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM

5777 Fairwood Trace

5777 Fairwood Trace · (770) 928-4910
Location

5777 Fairwood Trace, Cobb County, GA 30101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5777 Fairwood Trace · Avail. now

$1,975

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Brookstone II / Harrison HS - This elegant West Cobb executive home won't last long. Features include a large eat-in kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, plantation shutters and more, huge family room with fireplace, formal dining room, separate laundry room, hardwood floors, master bedroom on the main. Stunning master bath features marble vanity tops, garden tub and much more. The expansive fenced backyard features a huge stone patio surrounded by gorgeous Georgia pines. No pets / no smokers please. The home is in the Ford Elementary, Durham Middle and Harrison High School, school districts. To see the home, travel north on I-75 to the Barrett Parkway exit #268. Travel two miles to Stilesboro and turn right. Travel 8 miles to mars Hill and turn left. Travel one mile to the entrance of Brookstone II and turn right. Travel ¼ mile to Fairwood Trace on the left.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5827199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5777 Fairwood Trace have any available units?
5777 Fairwood Trace has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5777 Fairwood Trace have?
Some of 5777 Fairwood Trace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5777 Fairwood Trace currently offering any rent specials?
5777 Fairwood Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5777 Fairwood Trace pet-friendly?
No, 5777 Fairwood Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5777 Fairwood Trace offer parking?
No, 5777 Fairwood Trace does not offer parking.
Does 5777 Fairwood Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5777 Fairwood Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5777 Fairwood Trace have a pool?
No, 5777 Fairwood Trace does not have a pool.
Does 5777 Fairwood Trace have accessible units?
No, 5777 Fairwood Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 5777 Fairwood Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 5777 Fairwood Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5777 Fairwood Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 5777 Fairwood Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
