5777 Fairwood Trace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Brookstone II / Harrison HS - This elegant West Cobb executive home won't last long. Features include a large eat-in kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances, granite countertops, large island, plantation shutters and more, huge family room with fireplace, formal dining room, separate laundry room, hardwood floors, master bedroom on the main. Stunning master bath features marble vanity tops, garden tub and much more. The expansive fenced backyard features a huge stone patio surrounded by gorgeous Georgia pines. No pets / no smokers please. The home is in the Ford Elementary, Durham Middle and Harrison High School, school districts. To see the home, travel north on I-75 to the Barrett Parkway exit #268. Travel two miles to Stilesboro and turn right. Travel 8 miles to mars Hill and turn left. Travel one mile to the entrance of Brookstone II and turn right. Travel ¼ mile to Fairwood Trace on the left.



