566 Donna Dr. Sw

sublet.com/rooms/19549200
Security deposit required
Amenities for Business Traveller, Disabled( other-abled) guests & families.
Private Retreat
3BR/2BA home w Wide ramp for disabled guests
Air con & Heater
Attached Garage w Remote Control
Keyless Entry!!
Private Deck w table, chairs-Huge Yard!
Laundry Area w iron & board-
Fully Furnished kitchen w dining room, 2 family rooms.
Office desk w professional chair & Free wifi.
2 Queen beds, 2 Twin beds, Sofa bed
All linens Supplied w Comforters
Plush towels & Free Toiletries Plus Hair Dryer
Closets, Drawers, Hangers & Door hook included
Cable TV
*NOTE: Monthly Rental requires one month security deposit & signed lease.
Credit report & referrals required. Rent is due on the first of the month
* NOTE: All short term rental ( less than 30 days require a refundable security deposit for damages of 150 payable at time of booking.
* No 3rd party booking.
* Guest must agree to written house rules prior to booking.
* NO PARTIES.
* Only pre-approved guests allowed on property.
* NO BBQs.