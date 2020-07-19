566 Donna Dr. Sw

Amenities

patio / balcony garage bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill garage internet access key fob access

Security deposit required



Amenities for Business Traveller, Disabled( other-abled) guests & families.

Private Retreat

3BR/2BA home w Wide ramp for disabled guests

Air con & Heater

Attached Garage w Remote Control

Keyless Entry!!

Private Deck w table, chairs-Huge Yard!

Laundry Area w iron & board-

Fully Furnished kitchen w dining room, 2 family rooms.

Office desk w professional chair & Free wifi.

2 Queen beds, 2 Twin beds, Sofa bed

All linens Supplied w Comforters

Plush towels & Free Toiletries Plus Hair Dryer

Closets, Drawers, Hangers & Door hook included

Cable TV

*NOTE: Monthly Rental requires one month security deposit & signed lease.

Credit report & referrals required. Rent is due on the first of the month

* NOTE: All short term rental ( less than 30 days require a refundable security deposit for damages of 150 payable at time of booking.

* No 3rd party booking.

* Guest must agree to written house rules prior to booking.

* NO PARTIES.

* Only pre-approved guests allowed on property.

* NO BBQs.