Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
566 Donna Dr. Sw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

566 Donna Dr. Sw

566 Donna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

566 Donna Drive, Cobb County, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bbq/grill
some paid utils
key fob access
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
key fob access
GO TO:
sublet.com/rooms/19549200
Security deposit required

Amenities for Business Traveller, Disabled( other-abled) guests & families.
Private Retreat
3BR/2BA home w Wide ramp for disabled guests
Air con & Heater
Attached Garage w Remote Control
Keyless Entry!!
Private Deck w table, chairs-Huge Yard!
Laundry Area w iron & board-
Fully Furnished kitchen w dining room, 2 family rooms.
Office desk w professional chair & Free wifi.
2 Queen beds, 2 Twin beds, Sofa bed
All linens Supplied w Comforters
Plush towels & Free Toiletries Plus Hair Dryer
Closets, Drawers, Hangers & Door hook included
Cable TV
*NOTE: Monthly Rental requires one month security deposit & signed lease.
Credit report & referrals required. Rent is due on the first of the month
* NOTE: All short term rental ( less than 30 days require a refundable security deposit for damages of 150 payable at time of booking.
* No 3rd party booking.
* Guest must agree to written house rules prior to booking.
* NO PARTIES.
* Only pre-approved guests allowed on property.
* NO BBQs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 Donna Dr. Sw have any available units?
566 Donna Dr. Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 566 Donna Dr. Sw have?
Some of 566 Donna Dr. Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 Donna Dr. Sw currently offering any rent specials?
566 Donna Dr. Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 Donna Dr. Sw pet-friendly?
No, 566 Donna Dr. Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 566 Donna Dr. Sw offer parking?
Yes, 566 Donna Dr. Sw offers parking.
Does 566 Donna Dr. Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 566 Donna Dr. Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 Donna Dr. Sw have a pool?
No, 566 Donna Dr. Sw does not have a pool.
Does 566 Donna Dr. Sw have accessible units?
No, 566 Donna Dr. Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 566 Donna Dr. Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 566 Donna Dr. Sw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 566 Donna Dr. Sw have units with air conditioning?
No, 566 Donna Dr. Sw does not have units with air conditioning.
