467 Ethridge Drive NW
467 Ethridge Drive NW

467 Ethridge Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

467 Ethridge Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 2-story frame traditional home greets you with a formal entry that opens into the Formal Living Room and Dining Room Soaring 2-Story Family Room has Fireplace with Gas Logs and hardwood floor stairwell up; Upgraded Custom Kitchen with tile floor, custom cabinets, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, pantry & bright breakfast area; Laundry Room and Half Bath on main level. Spacious master suite with Upgraded large bath featuring separate garden tub and shower with custom tile floor, bath & shower, custom vanity...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 Ethridge Drive NW have any available units?
467 Ethridge Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 467 Ethridge Drive NW have?
Some of 467 Ethridge Drive NW's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 Ethridge Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
467 Ethridge Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 Ethridge Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 467 Ethridge Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 467 Ethridge Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 467 Ethridge Drive NW offers parking.
Does 467 Ethridge Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 Ethridge Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 Ethridge Drive NW have a pool?
No, 467 Ethridge Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 467 Ethridge Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 467 Ethridge Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 467 Ethridge Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 Ethridge Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 467 Ethridge Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 467 Ethridge Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
