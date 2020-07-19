467 Ethridge Drive NW

Amenities

This 2-story frame traditional home greets you with a formal entry that opens into the Formal Living Room and Dining Room Soaring 2-Story Family Room has Fireplace with Gas Logs and hardwood floor stairwell up; Upgraded Custom Kitchen with tile floor, custom cabinets, granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, pantry & bright breakfast area; Laundry Room and Half Bath on main level. Spacious master suite with Upgraded large bath featuring separate garden tub and shower with custom tile floor, bath & shower, custom vanity...