4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

Top Floor Totally Renovated Condo. New carpet in the master bedroom and hallway, just painted, brand new kitchen stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinest, granite counter tops, hardwood floors in the main sitting area with office area, fireplace, balcony. Amenities include a swimming pool and fitness area. Gated community with easy access to Vinings, I-285, Suntrust Stadium, Kroger and Atlanta Road for a quick ride into West Midtown, Midtown and Downtown. Laundry with washer and dryer.