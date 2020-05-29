All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:24 AM

4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118

4662 Vinings Central Run · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4662 Vinings Central Run, Cobb County, GA 30339
Vinings

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Top Floor Totally Renovated Condo. New carpet in the master bedroom and hallway, just painted, brand new kitchen stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinest, granite counter tops, hardwood floors in the main sitting area with office area, fireplace, balcony. Amenities include a swimming pool and fitness area. Gated community with easy access to Vinings, I-285, Suntrust Stadium, Kroger and Atlanta Road for a quick ride into West Midtown, Midtown and Downtown. Laundry with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 have any available units?
4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 have?
Some of 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 currently offering any rent specials?
4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 pet-friendly?
No, 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 offer parking?
No, 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 does not offer parking.
Does 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 have a pool?
Yes, 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 has a pool.
Does 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 have accessible units?
No, 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 does not have accessible units.
Does 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4662 Vinings Central Run Unit # 118 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Bell Vinings
3151 Stillhouse Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest
Cobb County, GA 30168
Walton Riverwood
3270 Walton Riverwood Ln SE
Vinings, GA 30339
Columns at Bentley Manor
2600 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Five by Arium
2020 Powers Ferry Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College