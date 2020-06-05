4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Located on beautiful Scenic Highway 197, near Lake Burton and Lake Rabun, were close to Alpine Helen, state and national parks, and many popular attractions.



Our rooms are cozy and inviting, with kitchens and fireplaces ... decorated with your relaxation in mind ... complete with handcrafted furniture and local crafts. In the morning, we serve a continental breakfast to your room, with homemade apple loaves, fresh fruit, and coffee. There are also good restaurants close by if you want a full breakfast.



Sleep in ... or rock on the porch and enjoy the sounds of the mountains. We have over 12 private acres to walk ... take a picnic, and enjoy the peace and serenity of our mountain forests.



Were open every day, but have no accommodations for children or pets in our rooms. However, both children and small pets are welcome in the cabin. Call to reserve your room now, while the fish are biting and the days are glorious. Office hours are from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.



