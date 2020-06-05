All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So

4619 Windy Ridge Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4619 Windy Ridge Lane Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30339

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located on beautiful Scenic Highway 197, near Lake Burton and Lake Rabun, were close to Alpine Helen, state and national parks, and many popular attractions.

Our rooms are cozy and inviting, with kitchens and fireplaces ... decorated with your relaxation in mind ... complete with handcrafted furniture and local crafts. In the morning, we serve a continental breakfast to your room, with homemade apple loaves, fresh fruit, and coffee. There are also good restaurants close by if you want a full breakfast.

Sleep in ... or rock on the porch and enjoy the sounds of the mountains. We have over 12 private acres to walk ... take a picnic, and enjoy the peace and serenity of our mountain forests.

Were open every day, but have no accommodations for children or pets in our rooms. However, both children and small pets are welcome in the cabin. Call to reserve your room now, while the fish are biting and the days are glorious. Office hours are from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm.

superbowl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So have any available units?
4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So currently offering any rent specials?
4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So pet-friendly?
Yes, 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So is pet friendly.
Does 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So offer parking?
No, 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So does not offer parking.
Does 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So have a pool?
No, 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So does not have a pool.
Does 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So have accessible units?
No, 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So have units with air conditioning?
No, 4619 Windy Ridge Parkway So does not have units with air conditioning.
