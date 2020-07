Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this beautifully updated home in top rated Walton HS. Walk to shopping and restaurants.Cathedral ceilings, stone fireplace and stunning hardwoods throughout. Bright and spacious kitchen that overlooks separate dining featuring granite countertops, newer cabinets and island. Spacious secondary bedrooms and finished lower level features full bedroom, bathroom and entertainment area perfect to use as in-law or teen suite. Large master suite and stunning master bathroom with separate tub and shower and double vanity. Large deck perfect to entertain and more. No pets.