4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym parking garage hot tub media room

Located in a secluded gated community off of I-285/I-75 and minutes from Vinings Jubliee and Smyrna Market Village, this luxurious townhome is everything you've been searching for AND more! Encapsulated in opulence, this home boasts 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths and hardwood floors throughout. The over-sized master suite includes a sitting room, fireplace, two closets and a master bath with a stand up shower, dual vanities and a spa-like jetted tub. Making meals will not feel like a chore in your top-of-the-line chef's kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, double ovens and granite counter tops. Enjoy your meals in the eat-in kitchen or the separate dining room. A space for your home office is right off the kitchen. The third bedroom can be used as a media room or workout room. Protect your vehicles from the elements in the spacious two-car garage