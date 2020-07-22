All apartments in Cobb County
Location

4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE, Cobb County, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
Located in a secluded gated community off of I-285/I-75 and minutes from Vinings Jubliee and Smyrna Market Village, this luxurious townhome is everything you've been searching for AND more! Encapsulated in opulence, this home boasts 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths and hardwood floors throughout. The over-sized master suite includes a sitting room, fireplace, two closets and a master bath with a stand up shower, dual vanities and a spa-like jetted tub. Making meals will not feel like a chore in your top-of-the-line chef's kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, double ovens and granite counter tops. Enjoy your meals in the eat-in kitchen or the separate dining room. A space for your home office is right off the kitchen. The third bedroom can be used as a media room or workout room. Protect your vehicles from the elements in the spacious two-car garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE have any available units?
4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE have?
Some of 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE offers parking.
Does 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE have a pool?
No, 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4427 Wilkerson Manor Dr SE has units with air conditioning.
