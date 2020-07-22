All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:27 AM

4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest

4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2-story home in desirable West Cobb neighborhood. Available for immediate move in!

Bamboo floors throughout main level and entire upstairs
Separate dining room
Separate living room
2 story family room with gas fireplace and built-in bookcases
Gourmet kitchen with new tiled floor, new dishwasher, new electric stove/oven, walk-in pantry
Separate water filter/dispenser for your use in the garage
Spacious master features trey ceilings
Master bath features double vanities, new frameless shower doors, separate shower/bath (jetted tub not functional), huge walk in closet
3 additional bedrooms upstairs
Extra large private yard
2 sets of staircases leading up to upstairs

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!! Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria *Pet policy: Sorry no pets. *$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest have any available units?
4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest have?
Some of 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly.
Is 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest offers parking.
Does 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest has units with air conditioning.
