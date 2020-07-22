4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2-story home in desirable West Cobb neighborhood. Available for immediate move in!



Bamboo floors throughout main level and entire upstairs

Separate dining room

Separate living room

2 story family room with gas fireplace and built-in bookcases

Gourmet kitchen with new tiled floor, new dishwasher, new electric stove/oven, walk-in pantry

Separate water filter/dispenser for your use in the garage

Spacious master features trey ceilings

Master bath features double vanities, new frameless shower doors, separate shower/bath (jetted tub not functional), huge walk in closet

3 additional bedrooms upstairs

Extra large private yard

2 sets of staircases leading up to upstairs



