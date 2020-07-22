4422 Madison Woods Drive Northwest

Amenities
Beautiful 2-story home in desirable West Cobb neighborhood. Available for immediate move in!
Bamboo floors throughout main level and entire upstairs
Separate dining room
Separate living room
2 story family room with gas fireplace and built-in bookcases
Gourmet kitchen with new tiled floor, new dishwasher, new electric stove/oven, walk-in pantry
Separate water filter/dispenser for your use in the garage
Spacious master features trey ceilings
Master bath features double vanities, new frameless shower doors, separate shower/bath (jetted tub not functional), huge walk in closet
3 additional bedrooms upstairs
Extra large private yard
2 sets of staircases leading up to upstairs
**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.