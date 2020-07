Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Enter this lovely home into a foyer with wood floors on the main level. There is a 1/2 bath, family room with wood floor, gas starter fireplace, ceiling fan, dining area with wood floors, access to back patio, kitchen with tile flooring, desk, movable island, pantry, dishwasher, microwave, gas stove, refrigerator, disposal, breakfast area with ceiling fan, laundry room with washer/dryer connections, and access to the 2-car front entry garage with mechanical opener.