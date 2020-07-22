4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208

Amenities
Location! Location! This 2BR Condo In Sought-After Marietta-Roswell Location! Great Schools! Wonderful features; Fireplace In Living Room and amazinglly beautiful Hardwood floors.Tiled Baths, Bright Eat-In Kitchen, Spacious Dining Area, Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances. Washer and Dryer included! Well-Maintained HOA Community Surrounded By Incredible Million Dollar Homes, Nature & The Chattahoochee!! Convenient Access To Restaurants, Shopping, Recreation & Interstates. Minutes From Downtown Atlanta.