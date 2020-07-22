All apartments in Cobb County
4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:47 PM

4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208

4120 Riverlook Pkwy SE · No Longer Available
Location

4120 Riverlook Pkwy SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Location! Location! This 2BR Condo In Sought-After Marietta-Roswell Location! Great Schools! Wonderful features; Fireplace In Living Room and amazinglly beautiful Hardwood floors.Tiled Baths, Bright Eat-In Kitchen, Spacious Dining Area, Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances. Washer and Dryer included! Well-Maintained HOA Community Surrounded By Incredible Million Dollar Homes, Nature & The Chattahoochee!! Convenient Access To Restaurants, Shopping, Recreation & Interstates. Minutes From Downtown Atlanta.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 have any available units?
4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 have?
Some of 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 currently offering any rent specials?
4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 pet-friendly?
No, 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 offer parking?
No, 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 does not offer parking.
Does 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 have a pool?
No, 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 does not have a pool.
Does 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 have accessible units?
No, 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208 does not have units with air conditioning.
