4120 RIVERLOOK Parkway SE 208

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Location! Location! This 2BR Condo In Sought-After Marietta-Roswell Location! Great Schools! Wonderful features; Fireplace In Living Room and amazinglly beautiful Hardwood floors.Tiled Baths, Bright Eat-In Kitchen, Spacious Dining Area, Granite Countertops & Stainless Appliances. Washer and Dryer included! Well-Maintained HOA Community Surrounded By Incredible Million Dollar Homes, Nature & The Chattahoochee!! Convenient Access To Restaurants, Shopping, Recreation & Interstates. Minutes From Downtown Atlanta.