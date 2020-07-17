All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3951 Kensington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3951 Kensington Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:26 PM

3951 Kensington Drive

3951 Kensington Drive · (678) 235-9094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3951 Kensington Drive, Cobb County, GA 30066

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(IF YOU SEE THIS HOME LISTED AT A LOWER PRICE, IT IS A SCAM)
Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Beautiful 1,764 sqft home in Marietta with 3 beds and 2 baths! This home invites you in with the gorgeous wall of windows that brings in great natural lighting. Spacious living room with brick fireplace! Kitchen equipped with ss appliances, granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Enclosed back patio and large deck, perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3951 Kensington Drive have any available units?
3951 Kensington Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3951 Kensington Drive have?
Some of 3951 Kensington Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3951 Kensington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3951 Kensington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3951 Kensington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3951 Kensington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3951 Kensington Drive offer parking?
No, 3951 Kensington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3951 Kensington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3951 Kensington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3951 Kensington Drive have a pool?
No, 3951 Kensington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3951 Kensington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3951 Kensington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3951 Kensington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3951 Kensington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3951 Kensington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3951 Kensington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3951 Kensington Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton at Columns Drive
3702 River Heights Xing SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
Marietta Crossing
1113 Powers Ferry Pl SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
The Encore
3290 Cobb Galleria Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE
Marietta, GA 30060
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity