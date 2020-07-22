3760 Carmen Court South West

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Step inside this stunning 4/3 home located in award winning school district- Still Elementary, Lovinggood Middle and Hillgrove High. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite counter tops. Eat-in kitchen with bay window and separate, formal dining room. Large living room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with en suite bath equipped with a freestanding shower, soaking tub and his/her sinks. Additional bedrooms and bonus room upstairs! Short drive to the West Cobb Avenue, Parkside West Cobb &amp; tons of restaurants. Massive fenced in backyard. This home won't last! Call (or text for fastest reply) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!