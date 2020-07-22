All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3760 Carmen Court South West

3760 Carmen Court · No Longer Available
Location

3760 Carmen Court, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Step inside this stunning 4/3 home located in award winning school district- Still Elementary, Lovinggood Middle and Hillgrove High. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite counter tops. Eat-in kitchen with bay window and separate, formal dining room. Large living room with fireplace. Large master bedroom with en suite bath equipped with a freestanding shower, soaking tub and his/her sinks. Additional bedrooms and bonus room upstairs! Short drive to the West Cobb Avenue, Parkside West Cobb &amp;amp; tons of restaurants. Massive fenced in backyard. This home won't last! Call (or text for fastest reply) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3760 Carmen Court South West have any available units?
3760 Carmen Court South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3760 Carmen Court South West have?
Some of 3760 Carmen Court South West's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3760 Carmen Court South West currently offering any rent specials?
3760 Carmen Court South West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3760 Carmen Court South West pet-friendly?
No, 3760 Carmen Court South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3760 Carmen Court South West offer parking?
No, 3760 Carmen Court South West does not offer parking.
Does 3760 Carmen Court South West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3760 Carmen Court South West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3760 Carmen Court South West have a pool?
No, 3760 Carmen Court South West does not have a pool.
Does 3760 Carmen Court South West have accessible units?
No, 3760 Carmen Court South West does not have accessible units.
Does 3760 Carmen Court South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3760 Carmen Court South West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3760 Carmen Court South West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3760 Carmen Court South West does not have units with air conditioning.
