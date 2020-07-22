Lovely contemporary home with lots of room. Freshly painted and in the perfect location. Large fenced in yard which includes maintenance so not yard work for you! Extra deep garage for plenty of storage and your cars too.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3706 Hembree Lane NE have any available units?
3706 Hembree Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3706 Hembree Lane NE have?
Some of 3706 Hembree Lane NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Hembree Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Hembree Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.