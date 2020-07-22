All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:51 AM

3706 Hembree Lane NE

3706 Hembree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3706 Hembree Lane, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely contemporary home with lots of room. Freshly painted and in the perfect location. Large fenced in yard which includes maintenance so not yard work for you! Extra deep garage for plenty of storage and your cars too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3706 Hembree Lane NE have any available units?
3706 Hembree Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3706 Hembree Lane NE have?
Some of 3706 Hembree Lane NE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3706 Hembree Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
3706 Hembree Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3706 Hembree Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 3706 Hembree Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3706 Hembree Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 3706 Hembree Lane NE offers parking.
Does 3706 Hembree Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3706 Hembree Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3706 Hembree Lane NE have a pool?
No, 3706 Hembree Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 3706 Hembree Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 3706 Hembree Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3706 Hembree Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3706 Hembree Lane NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3706 Hembree Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3706 Hembree Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
