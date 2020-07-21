All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated November 8 2019 at 3:31 AM

370 Floyd Street Southeast

370 Floyd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

370 Floyd Drive, Cobb County, GA 30082

Amenities

stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
***Available Now***2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease
Spacious 3BR 2BA Smyrna home features lots of living space! Enjoy the sunlight in the dining room opens to the kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless appliances, a separate living room, and three full baths make this a perfect family home! Hurry this won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.
High school: Campbell High SchoolMiddle school: Griffin Middle School Elementary School: Norton Park Elementary SchoolSmoking: NoYear Built: 1955
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Floyd Street Southeast have any available units?
370 Floyd Street Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 370 Floyd Street Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
370 Floyd Street Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Floyd Street Southeast pet-friendly?
No, 370 Floyd Street Southeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 370 Floyd Street Southeast offer parking?
No, 370 Floyd Street Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 370 Floyd Street Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Floyd Street Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Floyd Street Southeast have a pool?
No, 370 Floyd Street Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 370 Floyd Street Southeast have accessible units?
No, 370 Floyd Street Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Floyd Street Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Floyd Street Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Floyd Street Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 Floyd Street Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
