370 Floyd Street Southeast

Amenities

stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities

***Available Now***2nd Mo free with 13 mo lease

Spacious 3BR 2BA Smyrna home features lots of living space! Enjoy the sunlight in the dining room opens to the kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless appliances, a separate living room, and three full baths make this a perfect family home! Hurry this won't last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renters insurance required.

High school: Campbell High SchoolMiddle school: Griffin Middle School Elementary School: Norton Park Elementary SchoolSmoking: NoYear Built: 1955

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.