Amenities

patio / balcony hot tub game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room hot tub

Entry with grand staircase, opens to living room/office, formal dining room and fabulous open and light great room, neutral colors with white trim! Feels like a new home. Cooks kitchen opens to keeping room with walk out heated terrace over looking large level, fenced yard. Bedroom and bath on main, master up with spa bath and private terrace. Full finished lower level with bath, movie room, game room, and storage. Lassister High School