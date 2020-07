Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to lease this traditional home in desirable East Cobb location. The home features 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms, a large living room (or office), family room with built-in bookshelves/fireplace and formal dining room. The updated kitchen has newer SS appliances and a breakfast area with a bay window. Enjoy the large fenced in backyard from the comfort of the screened in porch. Corner lot with side entry two-car garage. Great schools!